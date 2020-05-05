Iowa COVID deaths hit new one-day high, schools get $71M in federal relief
JOHNSTON — Iowa has passed the 10,000 mark in total confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Governor Reynolds made the announcement at her news conference earlier today, saying there were 408 new cases to give Iowa now a total of 10,111.
Iowa has also surpassed the 200 death mark. 19 more deaths have been reported for a total now of 207. “We know that the virus causes the most serious illness for older adults and those with underlying conditions. Iowa’s deaths are consistently among this most vulnerable population. 56% of the deaths are residents of long-term care facilities, and despite the many proactive steps taken early on to protect our most vulnerable Iowans, preventing COVID-19 from impacting long-term care facilities is extremely challenging.”)
Reynolds continued to emphasize the expansion of testing in the state, which she says will enable the state to begin to phase in businesses and activities that were put on hold while mitigating the spread of the virus. “Testing more Iowans provides us more information about the virus activity across the state, and it allows us to respond in a very targeted way to contain and manage the virus, especially in areas where activity is increasing or is already high. As General Correll says, ‘we’re fishing where the fish are’, so it’s no wonder that our daily case counts have grown over the last few weeks.
Reynolds says it’s also important that Iowans don’t totally focus on the number of positive cases, but also the hospital capacity and the ability to take care of Iowans who may need hospitalization. “The fact is that we can’t prevent people from getting the COVID-19 virus. If we weren’t testing in these areas, people would still have the virus and without being tested, diagnosed and isolated, it could spread even further.”
=== Iowa’s schools are getting a federal grant of more than 71-million dollars to help address costs related to the pandemic. Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo says the money comes at a critical time. “My team has been hard at work to develop and launch an application process so we can quickly and efficiently get these critical funds to our schools. I’m happy to announce that schools can access the application today through the the CASA system.” Schools will have until the close of business Monday to apply. Lebo says every one of Iowa’s 327 school districts will get a piece of the pie for programs ranging from online learning to mental health services.