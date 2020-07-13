Iowa COVID-19 cases top 35,000 — 143 more cases locally, 89 more in Cerro Gordo County
DES MOINES — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Iowa is now over 35,000. The Iowa Department of Public Health said the number of cases of COVID-19 grew to 35,002 late Sunday morning. That is 503 higher than Saturday’s total and 1246 higher than late Friday morning.
There have now been a total of 750 deaths in the state linked to the coronavirus.
Between late Friday morning and this morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the immediate listening area jumped up by 143, with 89 of those in Cerro Gordo County. There were 12 more in Winnebago; nine in Franklin; eight in Butler; seven each in Floyd and Wright; three each in Hancock, Mitchell and Worth; and two more in Kossuth.
That brings the area total of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1198 — 399 in Wright; 317 in Cerro Gordo; 112 in Franklin; 82 in Floyd; 70 in Butler; 61 in Hancock; 46 in Mitchell; 44 in Winnebago; 42 in Kossuth; and 25 in Worth.
The Iowa Department of Public Health made some adjustments on Friday to the code that was used to report recovered COVID-19 cases on their website, causing some corrections in the number of cases recovered. 48 more people locally have been listed as recovered to bring the total to 680.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases since Friday morning
|Cerro Gordo
|317
|89
|Butler
|70
|8
|Floyd
|82
|7
|Franklin
|112
|9
|Hancock
|61
|3
|Kossuth
|42
|2
|Mitchell
|46
|3
|Winnebago
|44
|12
|Worth
|25
|3
|Wright
|399
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1198
|143
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered since Friday morning
|Cerro Gordo
|71
|7
|Butler
|54
|6
|Floyd
|58
|2
|Franklin
|64
|2
|Hancock
|46
|3
|Kossuth
|25
|1
|Mitchell
|36
|8
|Winnebago
|22
|2
|Worth
|10
|
|Wright
|294
|17
|
|
|
|Area Total
|680
|48