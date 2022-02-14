Iowa courts to discontinue mask requirement
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s top court official says masks will no longer be required in Iowa courtrooms as a statewide policy beginning this week.
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says effective today, the courts will end the mandatory mask protocol. However judges will be allowed to use discretion to require face coverings by participants if necessary.
The step follows Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement two weeks ago she would end the coronavirus public health emergency in Iowa, a move that will limit the release of state public health data.