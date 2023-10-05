Iowa City’s historic Hamburg Inn No. 2 reopens after renovation

IOWA CITY — A popular Iowa City eatery with a long history reopened this morning under new ownership.

The Hamburg Inn No. 2 is now being overseen by former Hawkeye football player and Iowa City native Nate Kaeding, who’s a founding partner and strategist at Gold Cap Hospitality. Kaeding says the opening was a balancing act of meeting expectations while adjusting to what they think will bring customers back.

“We really view the opportunity as kind of to be stewards of this business that’s had a really special place in town,” Kaeding says. He says Pieshakes, the Coffee Bean Caucus and the Reagan booth are all coming back, too. There’s an underlying political theme as the restaurant is a frequent stop for presidential candidates during election years, and it was even featured on TV’s “The West Wing.”

Kaeding says the renovation work was focused on trying to stay true to a place with deep roots that date back to the 1930s.

“Our first goal was to really pay respects to the space,” Kaeding says, “and make sure that the essence of what the place is remains intact.” For nearly a year under the previous owner, the restaurant periodically was shut down with managers and staff alleging withheld pay. Kaeding says under new management, “the Burg” is going for dependable.

Customers like Mike Gatens say the right details remain, as he gestures to the tile mosaic floor that spells out the restaurant’s name. “I looked down and looked at the floor and I knew they wouldn’t tear that out,” Gatens says. “I don’t think it really has changed that much.”

The Hamburg joins two other downtown Iowa City restaurants — St. Burch and Pullman — in the Gold Cap portfolio.