      Weather Alert

Iowa child COVID hospitalizations up amid increased spread

Dec 30, 2021 @ 5:22am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. 

While hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children. The Iowa Department of Public Health says in it’s weekly update posted Wednesday that 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19. All are unvaccinated. 

The Iowa vaccination rate among young children remains low with just 14% of those between ages 5 and 11 fully vaccinated. 

Iowa is averaging 1,566 cases per day and the state posted an additional 59 deaths on Wednesday for a total of 7,858 COVID-19 deaths.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man serving life prison sentence for kidnapping, rape dead
Preliminary hearing Tuesday for Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to cover up crime
Researchers: family contact vital for people in jail or prison
Mason City man who fled from residential treatment center back in jail
Cerro Gordo supervisors cut recommendations for elected officials' salaries by a third, freeze their own pay for the sixth straight year
Connect With Us