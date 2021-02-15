      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL WARNING now in effect until 10:00 AM CST Tuesday.

Iowa cancels plan to select vendor for vaccine call center

Feb 15, 2021 @ 5:51am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration announced Friday it would not award a contract for an outside vendor to operate a call center to help residents find information about coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed several companies that had submitted emergency bids for the contract last week that it would not select any of them and was “continuing to evaluate call center solutions.” 

The department’s notice did not elaborate but cited an administrative rule that allows for bidding processes to be cancelled when in the state’s interest. 

The call center was to field inquiries about coronavirus vaccines, including helping screen residents for eligibility and set them up with providers to make appointments.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman charged with having drug contraband in jail
Webster City man accused of attempted murder in Wright County enters Alford plea
Eagle Grove man accused of stealing items from former Mitchell County Sheriff's home to plead guilty
Clear Lake woman accused of child endangerment at child care enters Alford plea
Iowa House passes bill to ban so-called ‘gay panic’ defense