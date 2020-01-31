Iowa businesses taking advantage of “fast track filing” through Secretary of State’s office
DES MOINES — Iowa businesses now have an easier way to submit their biennial reports thanks to an expansion of “fast track filing” with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.
Secretary of State Paul Pate says It’s part of a continuing effort to streamline requirements on businesses large and small. “Unfortunately we were killing off far too many trees in the old days. Now it’s right at your fingertips. Fast-track filings with 24-hour access. We truly are working at the speed of business, not government. So if you need something at two in the morning, you can access it through our websites.”
Pate says these electronic methods of filing and providing information are especially beneficial to small businesses. “Most entrepreneurs are busy from 7:00 in the morning until late hours running their business, and then they have to still do the administrative tasks, and those are done quite commonly on weekends or after hours. We are there for them in that sense. It’s allowed us to turn things around very quickly. Instead of waiting weeks, sometimes even a month or more on certain documents that they file, we can get back to them instantly.”
