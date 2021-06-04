      Weather Alert

Iowa boy still missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park

Jun 4, 2021 @ 11:47am
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson, who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, days before his 11th birthday, is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — A boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him. 

Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident or that he ran away.

 Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said says that every moment that goes by, the case gets more suspicious and more concerning. He says the case has been a heart-wrenching one for investigators, including many who participated in the nearby 2018 search for slain University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

