Iowa beach closed due to risk of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in the water

Jul 8, 2022 @ 11:11am

TAYLOR COUNTY — A Missouri resident is hospitalized with a rare infection after swimming at a lake in southwest Iowa.

Tests are being done on the water at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County and the state health department closed the beach to swimming Thursday night. The recent visitor has reportedly contracted an infection that could be fatal involving what’s described as a brain-eating amoeba.

It’s exceptionally rare, with only 154 known cases in the country since 1962.

The unidentified patient is in intensive care at a Missouri hospital.

