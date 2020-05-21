Iowa bars getting ready to reopen next week
MASON CITY — The head of the Iowa Restaurant Association says she was very pleased with the news on Wednesday that Governor Reynolds was allowing all bars and other establishments that serve alcohol to open next Thursday at 50% capacity.
Jessica Dunker says those taverns will be opening under the same sets of restrictions that restaurants currently have to follow. “We’re actually working with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the governor’s office to put more guidelines out and to create an ‘Iowa Bar Promise’ along the same lines as hospitality.”
Dunker says the governor’s previous proclamation loosening restrictions on restaurants was confusing to the public since some restaurants that also served alcohol were allowed to open with sit-down traffic. “It’s been incredibly confusing to the public to understand what the previous proclamation’s definition of a restaurant versus bar is because it was not along the lines of receipts, like liquor liability insurance or the way cities define bars. It was about the way food is prepared in a restaurant. There are some folks that thought bars had opened, but by the definition of the previous proclamation, they were actually in line with restaurants. So we’re pleased that all establishments across the state will be treated equally and be able to open.”
Dunker says bars will need to be prepared to meet every single mandate required to be open. “That means getting out the tape measure and having those tables six feet apart. We strongly recommend that they go to our website restaurantIowa.com, download signage that explains to people that they need to maintain social distance, that they know their occupancy numbers and modify their floor plans accordingly.”
Dunker says bar owners are going to have to be prepared to turn people away due to the 50% occupancy restriction and let their customers know the rules in place will be enforced. “Across the state, we really have seen that people are anxious to get out and we’re asking everybody to be a good actor. This is not the time to not follow the rules and not follow the mandates. We’re going to reopen responsibly as an industry. We want everyone to have a fair shot and follow the rules.”
Dunker says it’s impossible for state regulators to write guidance for everything that goes on in a drinking establishment, and customers should be prepared to adapt to some of the changes. “For every question we get answered, there are three more questions in our industry. As an example, bars are able to reopen on the 28th, but there’s no guidance right now on can you have pool tables be used, can you have darts played? Right now the answer to that is still no. Can there be live music? Right now the answer to that is still no. Can there be dancing? Right now the answer to that is still no.. As we are working through how to reopen, just making sure that we are taking the steps we’re being asked to take can be complicated, because you can’t possibly ask every question for every business model.”
Dunker says if bar owners have any questions, they can contact the Iowa Restaurant Association or to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Dunker, who is a native of Mason City, made her comments during the weekly Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 press conference.