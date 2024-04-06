Iowa back to the title game after surviving test from UConn (VIDEO & AUDIO)

Scroll past story to watch Iowa press conference, listen to comments from Kate Martin, Sydney Affolter, and Gabbie Marshall from the locker room

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four. Next up for the Hawkeyes is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s Final Four. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first national championship, falling to LSU in the title game last season. Now Clark is one win away from bring her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career. She got off to a slow start but scored seven points early in the fourth quarter.

