Iowa Attorney General’s Office says Winnebago County officer-involved shooting was justified
THOMPSON — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the officer-involved fatal shooting of a Thompson man earlier this month was justified.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on the evening of September 11th was called out to 164 Van Buren Street in Thompson on an emergency call of an assault. On arrival, Deputy Josh Douglas encountered a resident of the address, 48-year-old James Anderson, who was armed with a loaded nine millimeter handgun.
Anderson admitted that the 9-1-1 call was a ruse and that there had been no assault. Anderson refused to drop his handgun as officers negotiated with him for nearly ten minutes. He was despondent over a recent medical diagnosis.
Anderson pointed his weapon in the direction of officers and was shot one time, and later died of a wound to the heart.
A statement released by the Iowa Department of Public Safety this morning says the Attorney General’s office has ruled that the actions by Deputy Douglas were “entirely legally justified” and that their review of the case has concluded.
