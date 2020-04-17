Iowa airports get $70 million in CARES Act funding, Mason City gets $17.5 million
MASON CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is sending more than $70 million to 79 airports in Iowa, including those in Mason City, Charles City, Forest City, Hampton, Clarion and Algona as part of the federal coronavirus relief.
Stuart Anderson with the Iowa Department of Transportation says the money is designed to help airports deal with the drop in flights brought on by the virus outbreak. “For example, commercial airports generate revenues from parking lot fees, receipts at their retail facilities at the terminal. They’ve lost a lot of revenue with this downturn,” Anderson explains.
Iowa has eight commercial airports, and he says the money will help with some of those losses. “And also cover some of their increased costs as they’re providing personal protective equipment and making other expenditures — it’s pretty flexible spending,” Anderson says.
He says the busiest airports will get the most money. “Other than Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, amounts are relatively small,” Anderson says. “But Cedar Rapids and Des Moines being the two largest commercial airports — seeing the greatest majority of all the passenger enplanements, they get the largest amounts.”
Des Moines will receive a little more than $23 million and Cedar Rapids is getting $22.8 million.
The Mason City Municipal Airport will receive a total of $17,489,416. The other north-central Iowa-based airports — the Northeast Iowa Regional Airport in Charles City, the Forest City Municipal Airport, the Hampton Municipal Airport, the Clarion Municipal Airport, and the Algona Municipal Airport — will each receive $30,000 grants.
Anderson says the money will come directly from the F-A-A.