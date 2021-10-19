      Weather Alert

Iowa Air Guard members to help with Afghan resettlement

Oct 19, 2021 @ 11:20am

DES MOINES — The Iowa National Guard says around 65 airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and the 132nd Wing in Des Moines have received orders for stateside deployment.

Captain Kevin Waldron of the 185th says they will be part of Operation Allies to bring Americans and vulnerable Afghans back from Afghanistan. He says the airmen will do a variety of tasks from security, to logistical to medical support, and they can go anywhere in the United States to support those being returned from Afghanistan. 

He says one of the things about being in the National Guard is you never know when and where you may go. “Anytime a unit receives mobilization orders we try to find individuals who are willing and voluntarily want to mobilize or serve,” Waldron says.

30 of the airmen being deployed are from the 185th in Sioux City, and 35 are from the 132nd in Des Moines. The Biden Administration wants to bring 97-thousand Afghan refugees into the country. 

