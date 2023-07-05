Iowa Ag Secretary Naig still concerned about drought conditions statewide

MASON CITY — While the southern third of Iowa received some much-needed rain last week, a majority of the state still reported dry conditions to end the month of June according to this week’s USDA Crop Report.

Statewide, topsoil moisture was rated 17% very short, 38% short, 44% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 21% very short, 40% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus.

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig tells KGLO News that drought is still a concern in the state. “Drought is certainly top of mind. When you’re a farmer in the state of Iowa, this time of year, that’s your number one concern, and certainly as we look across the state of Iowa, 99% of the state of Iowa essentially is at least abnormally dry. We’ve seen unfortunately an expansion of drought, especially in eastern and southeastern Iowa.”

Rain to start July and the prediction of a cooler and wetter month ahead are positives according to Naig. “I think things are shifting in a way that I’m optimistic that we’re going to be able to still produce a very, very good crop here, but there’s just no doubt that people have been impacted by it. There are parts of our state that have been in persistent drought that we may have taken the top-end yield potential off. Always a concern, encouraged by the fact that we’re seeing some more active weather.”

According to the report, topsoil moisture in north-central Iowa is 9% very short, 33% short, 58% adequate with zero surplus. Subsoil moisture is 11% very short, 37% short, 51% adequate and 1% surplus.