Iowa Ag Secretary leads trade missions to four Asian countries

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig has returned by a trade mission to Vietnam and the Philippines.

Naig says Vietnam and the Philippines are emerging markets for Iowa’s raw commodities. Both countries import soybeans and soybean meal and Naig says both are seeing consumption of meat grow, making them prime markets for Iowa pork and beef as well.

Vietnam already imported $227 million worth of Iowa ag commodities last year. The Philippines ranks as the ninth largest importer of U.S. ethanol and imported $273 million in raw commodities from Iowa last year.

Naig led a trade mission to South Korea and Japan in February. He says Iowa has an opportunity to increase its exports to these four countries because of their growing populations and growing demand for food.