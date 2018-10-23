Iowa Ag Secretary holds trade roundtable & hears excitement over progress

DES MOINES — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig hosted a roundtable with some of the U-S-D-A’s top trade officials last week.

Naig says they heard from some two-dozen representatives of commodity groups, most of whom were encouraged by the Trump administration’s recent trade agreements, including the reboot of NAFTA known as the USMCA. “I do pick up a lot of excitement on the part of our farmers and businesses really just around adding that certainty back into the marketplace that we’ve been lacking over the last several months,” Naig says. “I would say, what folks are most excited about is the fact that we’re starting to see some progress and some momentum, but make no mistake, we need to act with emergency here to keep the pedal to the floor on opening these markets.”

Naig says even with the recent wins on trade, concern remains over the trade war with one particular nation. “There are still challenges with China,” Naig says. “Obviously, a significant disruption there, especially with pork and soybeans, but when you start to look at these other markets that are developing and other opportunities for us to diversify our marketplace, that can bring some excitement to the conversation.”

Naig says farmers at the roundtable were also encouraged by the recent big win for the ethanol industry. “Let’s not forget about E-15 and the announcement that the president made about moving to year-round access to 15-percent ethanol blends,” Naig says. “That’s great news for consumers, the industry, farmers, the environment, and that all contributes to adding certainty into that marketplace that we need.”

Naig says farmers needed some good news as it relates to trade, given past challenges and their recent discouragement over not being able to get into the fields to harvest.