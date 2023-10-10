KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Iowa AG leading effort against Massachusetts pork law

October 10, 2023 11:48AM CDT
Share
Iowa AG leading effort against Massachusetts pork law
Pig farms in confinement mode

DES MOINES — Iowa’s Attorney General is leading a 13 state coalition opposing a new Massachusetts law that puts restrictions on the sale of pork based on how the animals are raised.

A statement from Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office says the Massachusetts law goes even further than a similar California law.  Shipments of  non-compliant pork into the state would be banned even pork meets all Iowa and federal safety and quality standards.

Bird’s statement says these strict new mandates will create extreme costs and regulations to compete in the industry, forcing many family hog farms to close shop.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man accused of attempted murder in southwest Iowa stabbing
2

Iowa districts eye shift to four-day school week
3

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder
4

Dryer fire damages Mason City home
5

Fugitive from Minnesota wanted on robbery charges arrested in Mason City