Iowa AG candidate’s ballot bid likely short

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An elections worker with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says a petition seeking to add a conservative candidate for attorney general to the November ballot appears to have fallen short of the 1,500 signatures needed.

Elections assistant Wes Hicok says the group turned in pages of signatures ahead of the 5 p.m. Saturday deadline, with a formal review of the paperwork taking place Monday.

The effort aimed to put attorney Patrick Anderson, of Des Moines, on the ballot as a non-party candidate. The group needed 1,500 signatures coming from at least 10 Iowa counties to get Anderson on the ballot. It only began the effort Wednesday.

George Anderson, an organizer of the effort and Patrick Anderson’s son, had said the arrest of a Mexican man in the killing of missing college student Mollie Tibbetts prompted the whirlwind effort, because the group wanted an attorney general who would be tough on illegal immigration.