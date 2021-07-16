      Weather Alert

Iowa abortions continue to increase, reversing long decline

Jul 16, 2021 @ 10:56am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Data released this week shows the number of abortions performed in Iowa rose significantly in 2020, continuing a big jump that began in 2019 after a long downward trend. 

Data released to legislative staff by the Iowa Department of Public Health shows Iowa had a 14% increase in abortions in 2020 following a 25% rise in 2019. 

State Sen. Janet Petersen sent the information to the Des Moines Register and argued the increasing number of abortions was due to state efforts to limit birth control options.

Iowans for Life executive director Maggie DeWitte argued there is plenty of access to birth control in Iowa. She blames abortion increases on a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling declaring the state constitution protects abortions as a fundamental right.

