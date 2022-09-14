KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

September 14, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there’s no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions.

A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state’s constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. 

Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

The judge based his opinion on U.S. Supreme Court precedent, as well as an Iowa Supreme Court decision in 2018 that declared abortion a fundamental right under the Iowa Constitution.

Current Iowa law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Abortions up to that point remain legal in the state.

The judge in the case has given Reynolds lawyers until Sept. 26 to file a response and has set a court hearing for Dec. 28.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
2

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
3

Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges
4

Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
5

Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty