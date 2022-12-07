KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Investigators looking into hot car death of Iowa police dog

December 7, 2022 11:17AM CST
Share
Investigators looking into hot car death of Iowa police dog

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Officials in central Iowa are investigating the death of a police dog that was left in his handler’s truck for nearly 24 hours on a day when the temperature soared to nearly 90 degrees. 

The Ames Tribune reports that Bear, a police dog with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, was found dead the evening of Sept. 2 by his handler, former Boone County Sgt. Dallas Wingate. 

Wingate told investigators he had put the dog in his truck around 10 p.m. Sept. 1 because the dog was barking at a deer. Wingate said he forgot about doing so until he went outside to feed his other dogs around 8 p.m. the next night. 

Story County Attorney Tim Meals and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the dog’s death.

For the latest

Trending

1

One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
2

Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
3

One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
4

MercyOne North Iowa announces restrictions due to rise in RSV cases
5

Mason City man sentenced to 45 years in prison on sexual abuse charges