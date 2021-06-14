Investigation of “sewer-like odor” around Clear Lake turns up nothing improper
CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an investigation about reports of a strong sewer-like odor around Clear Lake has turned up nothing improper.
The DNR says after many complaints, the Clear Lake Sanitary District reached out to them to look into the issue. During the investigation, staff for both organizations checked flow data and other records and inspected both wastewater lift stations located on the north shore and found everything to be working properly with no reports of any leaks or sewer-like odors.
On Friday, the DNR staff reported a significant amount of decaying aquatic vegetation, primarily Curly Leaf Pondweed along the north shore. DNR staff also reported a Blue Green Algae bloom, which is potentially also causing the sewer-like odors.
Routine water sampling has verified that there is not a sewer leak in Clear Lake. The DNR and Sanitary District will continue to work together to monitor the situation.