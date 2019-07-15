Investigation continuing as three found dead in Bancroft
By KGLO News
|
Jul 15, 2019 @ 6:31 AM

BANCROFT, Iowa (AP) — The investigation continues after Kossuth County law enforcement officials say three people have been found dead in Bancroft.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Friday morning reporting two people found dead in a Bancroft home.

Bancroft police officers who were first to arrive at the home also found a third person there dead.

Police have released no other details, including the names of the dead or how they died. Officials have only said there is no on-going threat to the public.

Officials say the names of the victims and more details will be released following notification of the victims’ family members and the completion of autopsies.

