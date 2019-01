MASON CITY — Firefighters spent about four hours fighting a business fire in the cold on Mason City’s north this morning.

The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched at about 3:15 AM to Young Construction at 1539 North Federal, leaving the scene at around 7 o’clock.

No details about the fire are available at this time, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene to help with the investigation.

US Highway 65 was blocked off until shortly after 7:00 AM.