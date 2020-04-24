      Weather Alert

Investigation continues into fire at city-owned yard waste area

Apr 24, 2020 @ 4:24am

MASON CITY — The investigation continues into a fire Wednesday night at an area in the northern part of Mason City used by the city for yard waste and brush.

The Mason City Fire Department responded to the area of the 1300 block of Elm Drive, which is just north of the city’s dog park.

Firefighters controlled the fire but allowed it to burn itself down. City staff will continue to monitor the fire scene, which will continue to smolder for the next few days.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636. 

