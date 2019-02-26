Interstate 35 re-opens, but travel with caution today according to Iowa State Patrol

Photo of Iowa State Patrol car along Interstate 35 near the 176 mile marker in Franklin County. Right lane completed drifted over. (ISP Facebook page)

MASON CITY — The Iowa DOT’s towing bans in northern Iowa to deal with vehicles abandoned during the blizzard were lifted early Monday evening. Interstate-35 was reopened to northbound traffic at 5 p.m. The southbound lanes between the Minnesota border and the Ames exit had reopened at noon Monday.

From midnight on Friday through mid-morning Monday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to 145 crashes and helped more than a thousand stranded motorists.

“You hope motorists learn from this blizzard that we have here. And. most of all, if we say travel not advised, we mean it,” said Sergeant Nathan Ludwig, a spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol.

He advises drivers on the roads today (Tuesday) to buckle up, put the smart phone away and put plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you — because there are still a lot of icy spots on the highways.