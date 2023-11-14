KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Internal Documents Show The World Health Organization Paid Sexual Abuse Victims In Congo $250 Each

November 14, 2023 11:52AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the World Health Organization has paid $250 each to at least 104 women in Congo who say they were sexually abused or exploited by Ebola outbreak responders.

That amount is less than what some U.N. officials are given for a single day’s expenses when working in Congo.

That amount covers typical living expenses for less than four months in a country where the WHO notes many people survive on less than $2.15 a day.

In interviews, recipients told the AP the money was hardly enough, but they wanted justice even more.

For the latest

Trending

1

Investigation finds State of Iowa employee accepted gifts, failed to deposit license fees
2

Mason City woman sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing her wife
3

Clear Lake man indicted on federal meth delivery charge
4

2023 City-School Election Results
5

Under settlement, 14 Iowans eligible for $788,000 from precious metals firm