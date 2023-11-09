KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Industrial Robot Crushes Worker To Death In South Korea

November 9, 2023 12:38PM CST
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a vegetable packaging plant after a robot's deadly crush with a worker was reported, in Goseong, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. An industrial robot crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea, police said Thursday, as they investigate whether the machine was unsafe or had potential defects. (South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say an industrial robot crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea.

The man died of head and chest injuries after he was grabbed and pressed against a conveyor belt by the machine’s robotic arms.

He worked for a company that installs industrial robots and was sent to the plant to examine whether the machine was working properly.

Robots that have arms to pick up and place items are common in South Korea’s agricultural communities.

Police in the southern county of Goseong said Thursday they were investigating whether the machine had technical defects or safety issues.

