One incumbent falls each in Mason City, Clear Lake school board elections
MASON CITY — An incumbent lost their bid for re-election in both the Mason City and Clear Lake Community School District School Board races on Tuesday:
=== In the Mason City School Board race for three, full four-year terms, incumbent Alan Steckman won re-election while newcomers Carol Dettmer and Cindy Garza won terms to the board. Dettmer had the most votes with 2094, Steckman had 2010 and Garza had 2000. Incumbent Jacob Schweizer finished fourth with 1835. Constance Dianda finished fifth with 822. In the separate race to fill the remaining two years of a term on the board, Petersen Jean-Pierre, who was appointed to fill that position until this election, won the spot outright.
=== In Clear Lake, incumbent Chryl Bergvig won another term to the board, receiving the most votes in a three-way race for the two available positions. Bergvig had 511 votes. Challenger Greg Southgate edged incumbent Tony Brownlee for the second spot on the board by a 473-to-460 margin.