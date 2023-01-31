In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The presidential campaign landscape in Iowa is markedly different this year compared with four years ago.

In 2019, at least a dozen Democratic hopefuls eager to make their case against the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump, had either visited Iowa or had announced plans to visit soon. This year, Republicans considering a challenge to Democrat Joe Biden seem frozen by Trump’s early announcement of a 2024 campaign.

With Iowa’s first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses just a year off, the field of would-be White House candidates has largely been content to steer clear of the state.

Even Trump has been absent from Iowa, choosing instead to kickstart his campaign last weekend in New Hampshire and South Carolina.