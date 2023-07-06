Improper disposal of fireworks blamed for Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — Fireworks are being blamed for a house fire in southeastern Mason City on Independence Day night.

The Mason City Fire Department says they were dispatched at about 11:21 on Tuesday night to the report of a house fire at 302 9th Southeast. On arrival, crews found fire coming out of a garage attached to the house. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The interior of the garage received fire, smoke and water damage, while the interior of the house received some light smoke that firefighters were able to ventilate out. No injuries were reported.

The fire department says the cause of the fire was accidental by the improper disposal of fireworks.

Crews were on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.