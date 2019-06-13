Imprisoned Mason City man facing more sexual abuse charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man already serving a prison term for sexual abuse has now pleaded not guilty to additional sexual abuse charges.

34-year-old Brent Champney was sentenced in 2016 to ten years in prison after being convicted of third-degree sexual abuse where he admitted to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in October 2015.

Champney is now charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of lascivious acts with a child. A criminal complaint accuses Champney of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl starting in 2007 and continued until a few months before he was sent to prison. C

hampney filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Wednesday. District Judge James Drew set Champney’s trial for August 27th. If convicted of all three charges, Champney would face up to 45 years in prison.