Illinois woman to plead guilty in Hancock County jewelry theft case

GOODELL — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for later this month for an Illinois woman accused of theft after allegedly stealing jewelry in Hancock County.

30-year-old Tiffany Clayton of Jacksonville Illinois is accused of staying at a home in Goodell between December 2017 and February 2018, stealing jewelry from the homeowners with an estimated value of $9450.

Clayton is accused of pawning some of the jewelry in Mason City, with other pieces being pawned by her friends.

Clayton was arrested in late October on a warrant for second-degree theft. She originally had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial on February 20th, but online court records show a plea change and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 27th in Hancock County District Court.