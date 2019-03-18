Illinois woman sentenced to three months in jail for Hancock County jewelry thefts

GARNER — It’s jail time for an Illinois woman who pleaded guilty to stealing jewelry in Hancock County.

30-year-old Tiffany Clayton of Jacksonville Illinois was accused of staying at a home in Goodell between December 2017 and February 2018, stealing jewelry from the homeowners with an estimated value of $9450. Clayton is accused of pawning some of the jewelry in Mason City, with other pieces being pawned by her friends.

Clayton was arrested in late October on a warrant for second-degree theft but pleaded guilty last month to third-degree theft. She was sentenced on Friday by Judge Karen Salic to 90 days in jail and a $625 fine.