Illinois woman accused of stealing, selling off jewelry in Hancock County arrested
By KGLO News
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 12:01 PM

GOODELL — An Illinois woman is accused of theft after allegedly stealing jewelry in Hancock County.

30-year-old Tiffany Clayton of Jacksonville Illinois is accused of staying at a home in Goodell between December of last year and February of this year, stealing jewelry from the homeowners with an estimated value of $9450.

Clayton is accused of pawning some of the jewelry in Mason City, with other pieces being pawned by her friends.

Clayton was arrested last week in Mason City on a warrant for second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 15th in Hancock County District Court.

