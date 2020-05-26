If restaurants, bars don’t follow pandemic restrictions, they could lose their liquor license
DES MOINES — With restaurants and bars now being able to open at a reduced capacity throughout the state, failing to follow the restrictions could lead to a citation and in the most severe cases the revocation of their liquor license.
Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division spokesman Tyler Ackerson says they don’t want it to get to that point. “We’re working with licensees to make sure that because these are new measures that have been put in place — and this is an unprecedented event — we want to make sure that they try to understand what they can and can’t do,” Ackerson says. “And we understand that it is a difficult time, and we have been working with our licensees to educate them on what these new rules of the road are.”
Ackerson says enforcement starts at the local level, and local officials are taking the same approach. “Their approach is generally trying to educate licensees who may be in violation of the proclamation. However, if they continue to violate the proclamation and we become aware of that — we do have the ability to take action against their license for violating those orders,” he says.
Ackerson says the emergency pandemic rules are the same as any other the establishments must follow. “As a part of holding a liquor license, you have to obey all laws and rules that are applicable to your operations — and these proclamations would be included in that,” Ackerson says.
Ackerson says they only had one issue with a restaurant or bar and liquor sales since the first set of emergency pandemic rules were instituted.