IEDA to consider financial assistance application for Valent BioSciences expansion in Osage

Jun 16, 2022 @ 12:03pm

OSAGE — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors tomorrow will consider approving a financial assistance application for a Mitchell County manufacturer.

Valent BioSciences LLC recently announced plans to expand its facility in Osage. The company that produces biological products from natural bacteria focused on agricultural applications says the expansion will allow them to meet increasing demand for its products and for the introduction of new products. Construction is set to begin this summer with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Valent says production-scale fermentation and recovery equipment will be installed with full digital capabilities to produce products that increase crop yields, preserve forests, and protect the public from vector-borne diseases.

A new pilot plant facility with state-of-the-art development equipment will be included in the project which will be used to accelerate the introduction of new products and provide additional capacity and instrumentation to analyze and improve existing fermentation performance.

In addition, laboratory, office, maintenance, and warehouse areas will be expanded as part of the project plan to house additional employees and provide an enhanced workplace environment.

The IEDA Board meets tomorrow in Des Moines. 

