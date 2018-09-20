IEDA Board to get update on Mason City downtown project, councilman hopes project can move forward soon (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors Friday will get an update about the River City Renaissance project, but no action is expected to be taken.

The board will receive an update from IEDA staff that includes the city issuing a default notice to San Diego California-based developer Philip Chodur of G8 Development on their development agreement for the hotel that’s part of the project.

The IEDA Board at their meeting last month demanded to see a full loan agreement between G8 and Byline Bank to finance the hotel construction by this week. Chodur previously had given city and state officials the front and back pages of that agreement but has balked at providing the rest of the information.

The city’s default notice now gives Chodur a 45-day timeframe ending October 22nd to show full proof of financing.

At-large councilman Paul Adams says it’s disappointing that not much progress has been made since voters over 10 months ago showed their support for the project. “When we get there, it’s going to almost be a full year since we had the referendum on it. If people remember, it was one of the better turnouts in the last 15-20 years for a city election, it was overwhelmingly approved the project was. There’s some disappointment and frustration on the lack of progress we’ve seen so far on it. Hopefully we can either get the default cured or look for alternatives here to move the project forward.”

Adams is confident once October 22nd comes that the project continues. “I’m hopeful we’ll still have a project. The project we are working on now, I know the state believes in it, I know city staff has believed in it for several years, and as referenced by the referendum last November that the citizens believe in it and want it. One way or the other, I hope the project continues to move forward and we get it done.”

Adams made his comments earlier this week on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO, which you can hear via the audio player below