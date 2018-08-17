IEDA Board says G8 needs to show full proof of financing by September 17th or possibly default on Mason City hotel development agreement (AUDIO)

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors today issued an ultimatum to the developer of the hotel project that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

The IEDA Board approved the staff’s recommendation that G8 Development of San Diego California provide full proof of financing for the construction of a hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project, or that the city may go ahead and find if the developer is in default of their development agreement with the city.

G8 developer Philip Chodur has submitted an incomplete loan agreement document to the city, showing only a front page and back page of the loan agreement with Byline Bank to finance the construction, but the IEDA Board has wanted to see full documentation prior to giving final approval on the project.

The IEDA’s Alaina Santizo says that gives G8 plenty of time to provide the proper documentation to the city.

IEDA board member David Bernstein says this situation hasn’t been totally unique with other projects under the Iowa Reinvestment Act program, but that being said, it’s time to start moving forward in a positive fashion with the project, or it may not happen.

Mason City city administrator Aaron Burnett updated the board today on the status of the project. We talked with him about the update and the board’s action after today’s meeting.

Once again, the IEDA Board has approved having G8 provide full proof of financing for the River City Renaissance hotel project, or the city can start exploring whether they are in default on their development agreement. The IEDA board’s next meeting is scheduled for September 21st, with the financing proof due to the IEDA no later than September 17th.

Listen to the Due Diligence Committee’s discussion on the River City Renaissance project by clicking below