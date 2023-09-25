IDP chair focused on ensuring every county-level party has a leader

ALGONA — Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says she’s working to ensure the party has leadership at the local level.

“We’ve got some counties that don’t even have a county chair. They have no structure whatever,” Hart says. “And we have counties that are totally engaged, have got tons of volunteers and have raised a lot of money and then we’ve got everything in between.”

Democrats have temporary county chairs in Ida, Louisa, Marion and O’Brien Counties. Hart was the Clinton County Democratic Party chair when she was elected in January to lead the state party. “In November, I am sure that you guys felt the same way I did: a little upset, a little depressed, a little despondent…Not too many of you thought, ‘Therefore I’m going to run for state chair?’ Did ya?” Hart said and the audience laughed.

Hart cites Republican Brenna Bird’s defeat of Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller in last year’s election as a great example of why rebuilding the party at the county level is important. “Why didn’t we elect him? Because he lost by 20,000 and some votes and 92,000 Democrats who voted in the cycle before did not vote in that election.”

Hart made her comments at a weekend fundraiser for Kossuth County Democrats.