      Weather Alert

Iconic Actress Cloris Leachman Dies At 94

Jan 27, 2021 @ 4:38pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) –  Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the “The Last Picture Show” and Emmys for her comedic work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other TV series, has died.

She was 94.

Millions of viewers knew her as the self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

She also appeared as the mother of Timmy on the “Lassie” series.

She played a frontier prostitute in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” a crime spree family member in “Crazy Mama,” and the infamous Frau Blucher in Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.”

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman sentenced to probation after being given deferred judgment for burgulary
Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash
Mason City man in jail after shooting at vehicle
NaturalShrimp buys VeroBlue facility in Webster City
Suspended sentence for Mason City man convicted of vehicular homicide