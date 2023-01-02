Ice Storm Warnings in effect tonight through Tuesday night

For the latest, head to www.kglonews.com/alerts

Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. In this update, there has been a southward shift in the potential axis of ice accumulations which has resulted in an expansion of the Ice Storm Warning. With this recent shift, higher snowfall accumulations could result over the northwest and far north central Iowa. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Sac-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Humboldt, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake,

Schaller, and Early

342 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of two to six inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest into north central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.