I-35 UPDATE — Interstate south from Northwood to open at noon, northbound still closed
By KGLO News
|
Feb 25, 2019 @ 11:58 AM
Iowa State Patrol photo of Interstate 35 earlier this morning near Clear Lake

SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 35 TO REOPEN AT NOON TODAY; NORTHBOUND REMAINS CLOSED

POSTED ON: FEBRUARY 25, 2019

AMES, Iowa – Feb. 25, 2019 – The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, will be reopening southbound Interstate 35 from the Northwood exit south at noon today. Once the interstate opens, winter conditions on the roadway will still make traffic difficult. Please slow down and use caution.

Northbound I-35 will remain closed for the time being. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol are working closely with the Minnesota DOT and Minnesota State Patrol to coordinate the opening of the northbound lanes to assure a safe flow of traffic between the two states. We are hopeful the northbound lanes will be reopened later this afternoon.

For large trucks looking for a place to park until the northbound lanes open, please utilize Prairie Meadows in Altoona or Hilton Coliseum in Ames. NOTE: All vehicles must be moved out of the Hilton Coliseum parking lot by 4 p.m. today due to the Iowa State University men’s basketball game tonight.

 For traveler information anytime, visit www.511ia.org, call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide). Stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter at www.iowadot.com/511/socialmedia.html.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Iowa Compact on Immigration’ urges federal action on issue Iowa lawmakers push ahead on abortion bills despite rulings Diocese to release list of priests accused of abusing minors Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man accused of defrauding state North-central Iowa still digging out from weekend blizzard — I-35 to remain closed most of the morning School districts cannot use “e-learning” yet to make up for snow days