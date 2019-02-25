I-35 UPDATE — Interstate south from Northwood to open at noon, northbound still closed

Iowa State Patrol photo of Interstate 35 earlier this morning near Clear Lake
SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 35 TO REOPEN AT NOON TODAY; NORTHBOUND REMAINS CLOSED
POSTED ON: FEBRUARY 25, 2019
AMES, Iowa – Feb. 25, 2019 – The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, will be reopening southbound Interstate 35 from the Northwood exit south at noon today. Once the interstate opens, winter conditions on the roadway will still make traffic difficult. Please slow down and use caution.
Northbound I-35 will remain closed for the time being. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol are working closely with the Minnesota DOT and Minnesota State Patrol to coordinate the opening of the northbound lanes to assure a safe flow of traffic between the two states. We are hopeful the northbound lanes will be reopened later this afternoon.
For large trucks looking for a place to park until the northbound lanes open, please utilize Prairie Meadows in Altoona or Hilton Coliseum in Ames. NOTE: All vehicles must be moved out of the Hilton Coliseum parking lot by 4 p.m. today due to the Iowa State University men’s basketball game tonight.