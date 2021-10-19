HyVee looking to place new grocery store, convenience mart in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — The City Council in Clear Lake Monday night approved the second step in the process that would turn land northwest of the corner of US Highway 18 and 20th Street North into a space for HyVee to put a new grocery store and convenience mart.
The council at their September 21st meeting approved a letter of intent with the Embree Development Group of Georgetown Texas for the development of a six-and-a-half acre parcel of property for an $8 million, 50,000-plus-square-foot commercial and retail building with a surface parking lot in what’s currently known as the Willow Creek Urban Development Area.
Monday night, the council approved deleting property from the Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and deleting certain property from the Tax Increment Financing District inside that area. The council then set a public hearing for next month on the expansion of the Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and to an amendment to the existing Urban Renewal Plan for the area of the proposed HyVee development.
City Administrator Scott Flory told the council that the changes needed to be done so development incentives could be offered. “If you recall from our letter of intent, we have a ten-year property tax rebate penciled in as part of an economic development incentive package. Obviously, with only three years remaining on the area north of the highway north right-of-way line, we wouldn’t be able to fulfill a ten-year rebate agreement, so we’d only have three years left.”
Flory says the public hearing on November 15th would then add back the area where the HyVee development would be. “We’ll take that area out, delete it from the TIF District ordinance, but we’ll turn around, hold a public hearing, consider an ordinance on the 15th of November to add that area back in, and giving that area a new 20-year life under the economic development finding for the projects in that area.”
While it’s been rumored for years that HyVee has been looking to expand to Clear Lake, Flory says serious discussions with the developer started last year. “Sometimes they take a little while to come to fruition. This is something that I think we first started having conversations with this developer about a year ago. It’s taken a little while to get to this point, we’re nearly a year in on this. Sometimes they take a little while.”
Flory says there will be other projects added in as part of the Urban Renewal Area amendment. “The 600 block of Buddy Holly alley reconstruction project will be added in. The Sea Wall rehabilitation project is an add. The 400 block of Main Avenue is added in. We also have the East Main reconstruction project between North 8th and 9th Streets, that’s in the downtown urban renewal area and TIF district, so we’ll add that back into the project as well. Also, the Embree project as well as the RCP Investment project.”
The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission will meet on October 26th to make a recommendation to the council regarding the amendment to the urban renewal plan as well as the site plan for the HyVee store. The land where the project is proposed for is currently owned by Sukup Manufacturing of Sheffield.
