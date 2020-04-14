HyVee announces full-service fueling at its convenience stores
WEST DES MOINES — HyVee has announced they’ll now be offering free, full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores located across its eight-state region that includes Iowa.
A news release from HyVee says the service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM seven days a week.
Customers on arrival who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “fuel help” button or call a designated phone number that can be found on signs at each pump. Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.
Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card, with employees meeting customers at their vehicle and being able to process the transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle.
The statement says employees as an added safety measure will be wearing gloves for every customer transaction.