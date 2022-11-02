KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, first time in 92 years

November 2, 2022 10:40AM CDT
Share
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, first time in 92 years

WEST DES MOINES — Iowans will have to carefully plan ahead for their Thanksgiving meals this year, as the state’s largest grocery chain won’t be available for last-minute shopping trips. 

If you forgot the cranberry sauce, need more sweet potatoes or don’t have time to bake a pumpkin pie, get it the day before, because you won’t be able to buy it on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee. The West Des Moines-based chain is announcing that all 285-plus retail locations will be closed on November 24th.

A news release says it will give the company’s 80,000-some employees across eight states the holiday off to spend with friends and family. This is a first in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history.

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty
2

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
3

Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
4

Sendoff set for Mason City-based 1133rd Transportation Company Iowa National Guard unit
5

Mason City pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries at home