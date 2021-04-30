Hung jury leads to mistrial in indecent exposure case of Mason City woman
MASON CITY — A hung jury has led to a mistrial being declared in the case of a Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure after an incident near a preschool back in October.
40-year-old Krista Mary was taken into custody on October 8th after allegedly exposing herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, with employees of a preschool across the street noticing her behavior and calling police. Indecent exposure is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1875.
Court documents show that Judge Adam Sauer declared a mistrial on Thursday after the jury was not able to return a verdict. Sauer ordered that Mary be retried on June 22nd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.