Human remains found last week identified as Kazmerzak
HAMPTON — Authorities have confirmed that the human remains found inside a vehicle near Hampton last week are those of Ethan Kazmerzak.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office says they made the official identification on Wednesday and that Kazmerzak’s family has been notified. Kazmerzak went missing in the early morning hours of September 15th 2013 when he was last seen driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta after being at a party in rural Franklin County.
An independent dive team used sonar to locate the vehicle in a pond northwest of Hampton a week ago Monday. Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the recovery of the vehicle and remains last Tuesday.
Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd says a final determination of Kazmerzak’s cause of death will come from the state medical examiner in about three weeks.