Human remains found in rural Mitchell County last July identified, authorities ask for help in the case
MASON CITY — Human remains found near a trail in rural Mitchell County last summer have now been identified.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a joint investigation involving their agency, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Medical Examiner’s Office investigated human remains located near the Greenbelt Trail in rural Mitchell County in July of last year. They’ve been identified as 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County.
The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department at 641-421-3000 or the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department at 641-732-4740.